Yankees expected to activate RHP Betances

New York Yankees right-hander Dellin Betances is expected to be activated off the injured list Sunday, according to manager Aaron Boone.

Betances has not pitched in the majors this season due to injuries to his right shoulder and lat. He made his third rehab appearance with Double-A Trenton on Friday, allowing one run and two hits in one inning.

"Another step forward," Boone told reporters of Betances. "He gave up a homer (but) he wanted to throw his fastball a little more. He had a pitch-efficient inning. He was throwing strikes."

Boone said he hadn't decided what role Betances would have in the bullpen.

