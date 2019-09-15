Braves' Culberson has multiple facial fractures

Atlanta Braves utility man Charlie Culberson suffered multiple facial fractures after being hit on the right cheekbone by a 91 mph fastball on Saturday, the team announced Sunday.

Culberson has been cleared to travel from Washington to Atlanta, where he will meet Sunday with the team's doctors to determine the next steps in his treatment, the team said.

Culberson was pinch hitting for starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz with two on and no out in the seventh of a 1-1 game Saturday when he was hit on the first pitch thrown by Washington Nationals reliever Fernando Rodney.

The Braves won Saturday's game 10-1 to clinch a playoff berth.