Trout to have surgery for nerve issue in foot

Mike Trout has been trying to get back in the lineup, but that plan will be put on hold because the Los Angeles Angels slugger will have surgery on his foot.

The team announced that Trout will have a thickening of tissue around the nerves -- a Morton's neuroma -- in the ball of his right foot removed later this week.

Trout missed his eighth straight game Sunday but has been testing the foot the past few days to see whether he could get back on the field. The team said in a statement that he was still experiencing too much pain to play.

Trout, who leads the American League with 45 homers, had an injection of cold fluid in the area of his foot Monday in an attempt to get back on the field.