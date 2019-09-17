        <
          White Sox shut down RHP Giolito with lat strain

          11:19 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Chicago White Sox are shutting down right-hander Lucas Giolito for the rest of the season with a mild lat strain.

          The team said there are no long-term concerns.

          "For me, it just sucks because I wanted to finish what I started. But at the same time, it is what it is," Giolito told reporters. "It just was kind of a random thing that happened. That's it."

          Giolito, who was slated to pitch against the Twins on Tuesday, ends his bounce-back 2019 season with 14 wins, 228 strikeouts, two shutouts and a 3.41 ERA.

