White Sox shut down RHP Giolito with lat strain

The Chicago White Sox are shutting down right-hander Lucas Giolito for the rest of the season with a mild lat strain.

The team said there are no long-term concerns.

"For me, it just sucks because I wanted to finish what I started. But at the same time, it is what it is," Giolito told reporters. "It just was kind of a random thing that happened. That's it."

Giolito, who was slated to pitch against the Twins on Tuesday, ends his bounce-back 2019 season with 14 wins, 228 strikeouts, two shutouts and a 3.41 ERA.