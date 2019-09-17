Indians 2B Kipnis (hand) out for rest of season

Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis has a fracture of the hook of the hamate bone in his right hand and is done for the season.

The loss of Kipnis is another blow to Cleveland, which is chasing an AL wild-card playoff berth and has been ravaged by injuries all season.

The Indians say Kipnis, 32, will need surgery and could take up to six weeks to recover. Kipnis, who was batting .245 with 17 HRs and 65 RBIs, has been bothered by the wrist for several weeks. He felt discomfort after taking a swing Sunday against the Minnesota Twins and left the game after hitting a double.

"He took that one swing and you probably saw it, he kinda grabbed it," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "He waved us off and then he actually hit the double but then he got looked at after the inning and (head athletic trainer James Quinlan) just said, 'Get him out.'"

An MRI taken Monday showed a fracture of his hamate bone, the same injury that has sidelined Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez.

The Indians have recalled utilityman Andrew Velazquez, 25, from Triple-A Columbus. He was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 3.