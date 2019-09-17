HOF manager Herzog recovering from stroke

Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog suffered a stroke Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals announced.

According to the team, the 87-year-old suffered the stroke during his charity golf tournament.

"Whitey and his family wanted to let everyone know that he has received treatment and is currently resting, and doing well," the team said in a statement. "Whitey is hoping for a quick recovery, and he and his family are very appreciate of the caring support that everyone has shown them."

We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him at the ballpark soon.

Herzog spent the bulk of his managerial career with the Cardinals (1980-90), leading them to three National League pennants, including a World Series title in 1982. He also won three division titles with Kansas City.

Herzog was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010, becoming the 19th manager to be honored in Cooperstown.