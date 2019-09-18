        <
          Twins set record as Sano 5th player to hit 30 HRs

          9:16 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Minnesota Twins entered the record books Tuesday night, and had a mammoth home run from Miguel Sano to thank.

          Sano hit a 482-foot home run in the bottom of the third inning off Chicago White Sox starter Ross Detwiler, becoming the fifth Minnesota player with 30 home runs this season -- the first time that has happened in major league history.

          Nelson Cruz, Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario and Mitch Garver had previously hit the 30-homer mark for the AL Central-leading Twins.

          Twelve other teams in MLB history have had four 30-homer hitters. This season, the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics are the only other teams with three 30-homer hitters.

          As for Sano's blast, a three-run shot into the upper deck at Target Field in Minneapolis, it marked the second-longest home run by a Twins player in at least the past 10 seasons (Kennys Vargas hit a 483-footer in 2017, also against the White Sox).

          It also is tied for the fourth-longest home run in the majors this season, according to Statcast.

