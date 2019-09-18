Darvish K's 8 in row for Cubs single-game mark

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish struck out eight straight batters during Tuesday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds to set a franchise record for most consecutive strikeouts within a single game.

Darvish accomplished the feat between the second and fourth innings, compiling 11 strikeouts overall in his first four innings.

Kyle Farnsworth, Kerry Wood and Juan Cruz also racked up eight consecutive strikeouts as Cubs pitchers, but they did so over multiple games.

Darvish whiffed the last two Reds in the second inning, then went on to strike out the side in the third and fourth innings, before Jose Peraza ended the streak when he lined out to lead off the fifth.

Darvish is the first pitcher to strike out 11 batters in the first four innings of a game since Chicago White Sox lefty Carlos Rodon did it in 2017. Tom Seaver holds the record for most consecutive strikeouts in a game when he set down 10 straight in 1970.

Including the six innings he pitched in his previous start, and the first four innings Tuesday, Darvish had struck out 25 batters over 10 innings pitched.

Wood shares the major league record of 20 strikeouts in a game with three other pitchers: Roger Clemens (who did it twice), Randy Johnson and Max Scherzer.