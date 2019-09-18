Betances has partial tear in Achilles tendon

New York Yankees reliever Dellin Betances suffered a partial tear of his left Achilles tendon when he landed awkwardly on the mound on Sunday, manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday.

Betances was making his first appearance of the season on Sunday, having just returned from the injured list when he suffered the partial tear.

He faced two batters in the loss to the Blue Jays, striking them both out, then took a skip step off the mound. That's when the injury appeared to happen.

"Heartbroken for Dellin," said Boone, who called the injury "about as freak as can be."

Boone said surgery is not being recommended at this time but it could be an option down the line.

Betances, 31, missed the first five and half months of the season with a right shoulder impingement and a lat injury.