Stanton makes return, but Yanks fall to Angels

Gleyber Torres puts a charge into the ball and sends it over the wall for a three-run shot to increase the Yankees' lead. (0:33)

NEW YORK -- Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton returned to the starting lineup and stung the ball in his first at-bat in nearly three months, but New York fell 3-2 to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night with a chance to clinch the AL East.

Stanton, who has battled knee issues this season, was activated from the 60-day injured list and batted fifth and played left field. He roped a double into the left-center gap leading off the second inning in his first at-bat, socked a 114.3 mph groundout in the fourth and struck out in the sixth.

Manager Aaron Boone, who said before the game that Stanton would probably get two at-bats and play four or five innings in the field Wednesday, removed Stanton for Tyler Wade to start the seventh.

Stanton nearly threw out a runner from left field during the third inning, but catcher Kyle Higashioka dropped the ball trying to apply a swift, difficult tag at the plate.

Stanton played just his 10th game this year and first since straining the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee June 25. Boone said if all went well, he could be the designated hitter for a full game Thursday.

"Just building him up," said Boone, who plans to play Stanton regularly down the stretch to progress his timing and durability as October approaches. The Yankees have nine games left in the regular season.

New York entered the day needing either a win over the Angels or a loss by the Tampa Bay Rays to lock up the AL East. The Rays played the Los Angeles Dodgers later Wednesday.

Stanton, the 2017 NL MVP with Miami, is hitting .294 with one home run and seven RBIs. The 29-year-old slugger, in his second season with the Yankees, had been working out at the team's minor league complex in Tampa, Florida.

Stanton will be used at designated hitter and in left field. New York has rotated a number of players through the latter, especially since Mike Tauchman strained his left calf this month. Tauchman was expected to miss six to eight weeks.

With Stanton activated, reliever Dellin Betances was added to the 60-day IL just three days after his season debut. Betances partially tore the Achilles tendon in his left foot when he hopped on the mound Sunday at Toronto. Surgery has not been recommended but is still possible. Betances will get a second opinion.

The right-handed Betances had previously been out with an impingement in his pitching shoulder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.