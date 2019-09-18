Stanton returns as Yanks look to lock up East

Gleyber Torres puts a charge into the ball and sends it over the wall for a three-run shot to increase the Yankees' lead. (0:33)

NEW YORK -- Giancarlo Stanton, who has played just nine games this season because of knee issues, has returned to the starting lineup with the Yankees on the cusp of clinching a division title.

Stanton will bat fifth and play left field against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night. He has been out since June 25 after straining the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

With just 10 games remaining in the regular season, the Yankees can lock up the AL East on Wednesday night by beating the Angels or with a loss by Tampa Bay.

Stanton is hitting .290 with one home run and seven RBIs. The 29-year-old slugger, in his second season with the Yankees, had been working out at the team's minor league complex in Tampa, Florida.

Stanton will be used at designated hitter and in left field. New York has rotated a number of players through the latter, especially since Mike Tauchman strained his left calf this month. Tauchman was expected to miss six to eight weeks.