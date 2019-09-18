Red Sox shut down Price for remainder of season

David Ross and Tim Kurkjian debate whether the Red Sox should try to keep Mookie Betts or trade him. (1:58)

David Price will not pitch again for the Red Sox this season, Boston manager Alex Cora said Wednesday.

Price has only made a single two-inning start since early August while dealing with a cyst in his wrist.

Cora said he expects the left-hander will have a procedure to address the issue before the end of the season with the goal of being healthy in time for next season.

"We need this guy healthy and ready to go," Cora said of Price.

The Red Sox (79-71) are nine games out of a wild-card spot with 12 games to play and can be eliminated from playoff contention as early as Thursday.