Indians activate Ramirez after IL stint for hand

The Cleveland Indians have activated third baseman Jose Ramirez from the 10-day injured list.

Ramirez hasn't played since Aug. 24 after he hurt his right hand taking a swing. The two-time All-Star had surgery two days later for a broken hamate bone. The Indians expected him to miss five to seven weeks.

Manager Terry Francona said Sunday that Ramirez hasn't experienced any soreness in the hand after taking batting practice in recent days. Ramirez is hitting .254 with 20 home runs and 75 RBIs in 126 games.

The Indians entered play Tuesday a half-game out of the second wild card in the AL. They end the season on the road starting Tuesday with three games against the White Sox. Ramirez is in the lineup batting sixth and playing third base.