Yanks' Urshela exits with bruised hand after HBP

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Third baseman Gio Urshela left the New York Yankees' game against the Tampa Bay Rays because of a bruised left hand after he was hit by a pitch.

After the game, manager Aaron Boone said X-rays were negative, and he expects it will be a game-day decision to determine Urshela's status on Wednesday.

"Good news on the X-rays," Boone said after the Yankees' 2-1 loss to the Rays. "Just checking with him, it doesn't seem too swollen and looks like he should be all right."

The infielder was hit on the left hand by a 95-mph fastball from reliever Diego Castillo during the sixth inning on Tuesday night. Urshela remained in the game after he was checked by Yankees head athletic trainer Steve Donohue.

After playing defense, Urshela was pulled out of the game in the seventh inning, with DJ LeMahieu moving over to the hot corner and Luke Voit taking over at first base.

"It's good. It's fine. I didn't think it was major," Urshela said. "I think I'll be good to play tomorrow."

Urshela has been a key player for the club through an injury-marred season, hitting .316/.356 /.535.

After a red-hot August, when he batted .385 with 7 home runs and 18 RBIs, the 27-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list at the end of the month with an injured left groin muscle. He became the 29th different Yankee to land on the IL this season, a major league record that has now extended to 31.

After powering their way to their first American League East title since 2012 by routing the Los Angeles Angels 9-1 on Thursday night, the Yankees continue to battle the Houston Astros for the best record in baseball and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.