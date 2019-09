Rockies' Hoffman carted off after liner to knee

SAN FRANCISCO -- Colorado Rockies starter Jeff Hoffman was carted off the field Tuesday night after he was hit on the right knee by a line drive in the fourth inning.

The Rockies said the pitcher was being evaluated.

Alex Dickerson's sharp single hit squarely on Hoffman's knee, and the pitcher went down writhing in pain as the ball ricocheted toward the San Francisco dugout. He was down a little more than five minutes as athletic trainers from both teams tended to him on the mound.

Hoffman was trying to win consecutive decisions for the first time this season, following a five-game losing streak.

The game was tied at 3 when Hoffman got hurt.

Jesus Tinoco relieved Hoffman.