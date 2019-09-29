2019 MLB playoffs: Latest news and full postseason coverage

Can the Los Angeles Dodgers win their first World Series since 1988? Will the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees come out of the American League. Or will a team like the Minnesota Twins or the Atlanta Braves surprise in October?
The complete schedule, with game times and broadcast networks, is below, along with all of the latest coverage from each series.
From the wild-card round all the way through the World Series, we'll have the 2019 MLB playoffs covered.
Note -- game times below will be updated when they are finalized.
National League wild card
Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m. ET, TBS
American League wild card
Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland A's, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
National League Division Series
St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves
Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 3, TBS
Game 2: Friday, Oct. 4, TBS
Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 6, TBS
Game 4: Monday, Oct. 7, TBS*
Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 9, TBS*
Nationals or Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 3, TBS
Game 2: Friday, Oct. 4, TBS
Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 6, TBS
Game 4: Monday, Oct. 7, TBS*
Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 9, TBS*
* -- if necessary
American League Division Series
Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 4, FS1 or MLBN
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 5, FS1 or MLBN
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 7, FS1
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 8, FS1*
Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 10, FS1*
A's or Rays at Houston Astros
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 4, FS1 or MLBN
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 5, FS1 or MLBN
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 7, FS1
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 8, FS1*
Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 10, FS1*
* -- if necessary
National League Championship Series
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 11, TBS
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 12, TBS
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 14, TBS
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 15, TBS
Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 16, TBS*
Game 6: Friday, Oct. 18, TBS*
Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 19, TBS*
American League Championship Series
Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 12, FOX/FS1
Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 13, FOX/FS1
Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 15, FOX/FS1
Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 16, FOX/FS1
Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 17, FOX/FS1*
Game 6: Saturday, Oct. 19, FOX/FS1*
Game 7: Sunday, Oct. 20, FOX/FS1*
* -- if necessary
World Series
Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 22, FOX
Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23, FOX
Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25, FOX
Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26, FOX
Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27, FOX*
Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29, FOX*
Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30, FOX*
* -- if necessary