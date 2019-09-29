        <
        >

          2019 MLB playoffs: Latest news and full postseason coverage

          Will the Dodgers be celebrating at the end of October? Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
          6:00 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Can the Los Angeles Dodgers win their first World Series since 1988? Will the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees come out of the American League. Or will a team like the Minnesota Twins or the Atlanta Braves surprise in October?

          The complete schedule, with game times and broadcast networks, is below, along with all of the latest coverage from each series.

          From the wild-card round all the way through the World Series, we'll have the 2019 MLB playoffs covered.

          Note -- game times below will be updated when they are finalized.

          Complete postseason schedule

          Olney: The X factor of every playoff team heading into October

          Who the three favorites most want to face (and avoid) in the playoffs

          National League wild card

          Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m. ET, TBS

          American League wild card

          Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland A's, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

          National League Division Series

          St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves

          Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 3, TBS
          Game 2: Friday, Oct. 4, TBS
          Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 6, TBS
          Game 4: Monday, Oct. 7, TBS*
          Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 9, TBS*

          Nationals or Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers

          Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 3, TBS
          Game 2: Friday, Oct. 4, TBS
          Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 6, TBS
          Game 4: Monday, Oct. 7, TBS*
          Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 9, TBS*

          * -- if necessary

          American League Division Series

          Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees

          Game 1: Friday, Oct. 4, FS1 or MLBN
          Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 5, FS1 or MLBN
          Game 3: Monday, Oct. 7, FS1
          Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 8, FS1*
          Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 10, FS1*

          A's or Rays at Houston Astros

          Game 1: Friday, Oct. 4, FS1 or MLBN
          Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 5, FS1 or MLBN
          Game 3: Monday, Oct. 7, FS1
          Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 8, FS1*
          Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 10, FS1*

          * -- if necessary

          National League Championship Series

          Game 1: Friday, Oct. 11, TBS
          Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 12, TBS
          Game 3: Monday, Oct. 14, TBS
          Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 15, TBS
          Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 16, TBS*
          Game 6: Friday, Oct. 18, TBS*
          Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 19, TBS*

          American League Championship Series

          Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 12, FOX/FS1
          Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 13, FOX/FS1
          Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 15, FOX/FS1
          Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 16, FOX/FS1
          Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 17, FOX/FS1*
          Game 6: Saturday, Oct. 19, FOX/FS1*
          Game 7: Sunday, Oct. 20, FOX/FS1*

          * -- if necessary

          World Series

          Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 22, FOX
          Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23, FOX
          Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25, FOX
          Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26, FOX
          Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27, FOX*
          Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29, FOX*
          Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30, FOX*

          * -- if necessary

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices