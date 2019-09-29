2019 MLB playoffs: Latest news and full postseason coverage

Can the Los Angeles Dodgers win their first World Series since 1988? Will the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees come out of the American League. Or will a team like the Minnesota Twins or the Atlanta Braves surprise in October?

The complete schedule, with game times and broadcast networks, is below, along with all of the latest coverage from each series.

From the wild-card round all the way through the World Series, we'll have the 2019 MLB playoffs covered.

Note -- game times below will be updated when they are finalized.

National League wild card

Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m. ET, TBS

American League wild card

Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland A's, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

National League Division Series

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves

Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 3, TBS

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 4, TBS

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 6, TBS

Game 4: Monday, Oct. 7, TBS*

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 9, TBS*

Nationals or Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers

Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 3, TBS

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 4, TBS

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 6, TBS

Game 4: Monday, Oct. 7, TBS*

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 9, TBS*

* -- if necessary

American League Division Series

Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 4, FS1 or MLBN

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 5, FS1 or MLBN

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 7, FS1

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 8, FS1*

Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 10, FS1*

A's or Rays at Houston Astros

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 4, FS1 or MLBN

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 5, FS1 or MLBN

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 7, FS1

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 8, FS1*

Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 10, FS1*

* -- if necessary

National League Championship Series

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 11, TBS

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 12, TBS

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 14, TBS

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 15, TBS

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 16, TBS*

Game 6: Friday, Oct. 18, TBS*

Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 19, TBS*

American League Championship Series

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 12, FOX/FS1

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 13, FOX/FS1

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 15, FOX/FS1

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 16, FOX/FS1

Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 17, FOX/FS1*

Game 6: Saturday, Oct. 19, FOX/FS1*

Game 7: Sunday, Oct. 20, FOX/FS1*

* -- if necessary

World Series

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 22, FOX

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23, FOX

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25, FOX

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26, FOX

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27, FOX*

Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29, FOX*

Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30, FOX*

* -- if necessary