Reds All-Star Gray has surgery on pitching elbow

All-Star pitcher Sonny Gray of the Cincinnati Reds had arthroscopic right elbow surgery Wednesday and is expected to recover in time for spring training next year.

Gray underwent the operation to remove loose bodies from his pitching elbow, a condition he dealt with the entire season.

The surgery is not expected to impact the two-time All-Star's offseason schedule, according to the Reds.

Gray, 29, went 11-8 with a 2.87 ERA and 205 strikeouts in 31 starts this season, his first year with the Reds. He entered Wednesday fifth in the National League in ERA and 11th in strikeouts.