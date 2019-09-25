        <
          Phils' Realmuto shut down, set for knee surgery

          4:19 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto won't play again this season and will have surgery Friday to clean up the meniscus in his right knee.

          Manager Gabe Kapler said there are no long-term concerns with Realmuto's knee.

          Realmuto was acquired by the Phillies from the Miami Marlins during the offseason and hit .275 with 25 home runs and 83 RBIs in 145 games.

          Realmuto's 36 doubles were the most ever by a Phillies catcher, surpassing Darren Daulton's 35 in 1993.

          The Phillies were eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday after the first game of the Nationals' doubleheader sweep.

