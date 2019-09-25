        <
          Cards' Wacha leaves start with shoulder tightness

          5:04 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PHOENIX -- St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha left Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with right shoulder tightness.

          Wacha had a 2-0 count on Diamondbacks right fielder Abraham Almonte in the bottom of the second inning when a trainer came out to check on him. After a short conversation on the mound, Wacha and the trainer walked into the Cardinals dugout.

          Wacha was charged with two runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings. He made his 28th appearance and 23rd start of the season, striking out two and walking two on 43 pitches.

          Wacha hasn't won a game since July 19. His two strikeouts gave him 759 in his career and tied him with Mort Cooper (1938-45) for 19th in Cardinals history.

