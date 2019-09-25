Yankees' Urshela (hand bruise) held out of lineup

Gio Urshela gets hit by a pitch on his left hand from Diego Castillo and after trying to stay in the game has to exit in the seventh. (0:30)

New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela was not in the starting lineup for Wednesday night's series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays as he nurses a bruised left hand.

DJ LeMahieu will move over to third base in Urshela's absence, with Luke Voit starting at first.

The 27-year-old Urshela was hit on the left hand by a 95-mph fastball from Rays reliever Diego Castillo during the sixth inning on Tuesday night and was lifted from the game before the bottom of the seventh. X-rays came back negative, and the Yankees said he is listed as day-to-day.

"We certainly won't risk anything, and check on him and see how it is," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the Yankees' 2-1 loss to the Rays. "I don't anticipate it as an automatic down."

A breakout star for the banged-up Yankees this season, Urshela is hitting .315 with 20 homers, 73 RBIs and an .888 OPS. He went on the 10-day injured list in late August because of tightness in his left groin.