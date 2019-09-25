Royals' Mondesi to have shoulder surgery

Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi will have surgery to repair his left shoulder after suffering a subluxation during Sunday's game.

Royals trainer Nick Kenney told reporters on Wednesday that the recovery time will be between five and six months, with the team hoping Mondesi will be ready for Opening Day in March.

Mondesi also suffered a left shoulder subluxation in July.

For the season, he hit .263 with 9 homers and 62 RBIs to go along with 20 doubles, 10 triples and 43 stolen bases in 102 games.