Acuna injury ends 40/40 run; eyes NLDS return

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has been shut down for the remainder of the regular season with a left groin strain, manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday.

Snitker said Acuna was also suffering from a sore hip, but that the All-Star will continue hitting and throwing and should be ready for the start of the National League Division Series. The Braves have four games remaining, including Wednesday's at Kansas City Royals.

Acuna left Tuesday's game against the Royals in the third inning as a precaution. He appeared to injure himself on a fly ball in the bottom of the second.

The 21-year-old has a .280 batting average with 41 home runs, 101 RBIs and 37 stolen bases for the NL East champion Braves.