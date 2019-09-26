Having a blast: Twins become 1st to hit 300 HRs

Jonathan Schoop clobbers a deep, two-run home run to left field, padding the Twins' lead over the Tigers. (0:27)

The Minnesota Twins on Thursday became the first team in major league history to hit 300 home runs in a season.

And they weren't done there.

No. 300 was a two-run shot by Jonathan Schoop off Detroit Tigers pitcher Jose Cisnero in the seventh inning of the Twins' 10-4 victory. It was Schoop's 23rd homer of the season.

One inning later, catcher Willians Astudillo hit a solo shot to left field for No. 301.

Including the Twins, 13 teams have set franchise records for home runs this season: Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, the Chicago Cubs, Houston, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee, the New York Mets, the New York Yankees, Oakland, San Diego and Washington.

Arizona and Cleveland are also both on pace to set team marks before the season ends.

Before this year, the record for home runs by a team was 267 from the Yankees last year.

Minnesota won the American League Central title Wednesday. The Twins need just one more victory to become the fourth major league team to reach 100 wins this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.