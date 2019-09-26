Minor gets 200th K after Rangers let pop-up drop

The Rangers let Chris Owings' foul ball drop so Mike Minor can reach 200 strikeouts on the season. Minor reaches the milestone on his next pitch by striking out Owings. (0:29)

Mike Minor's 200th strikeout of the season for the Texas Rangers came with some controversy Thursday.

With one out in the ninth inning and Minor a strikeout away from reaching the mark for the first time in his career, the left-hander got the Red Sox's Chris Owings to pop up a 1-2 pitch into foul territory. Minor, catcher Jose Trevino and first baseman Ronald Guzman converged on the ball, but Guzman let it drop in front of him, allowing Owings' at-bat to continue.

Minor struck him out on the very next pitch for his ninth strikeout of the game and 200th of his season. It was his 126th pitch of the afternoon, and Rangers manager Chris Woodward then took him out for Jose Leclerc, who got the final out of a 7-5 Rangers home win.

"I didn't love the idea that we dropped the popup at the end," Woodward said. "But on the other side of that, they swung at three pitches in a row in the eighth inning down by two. If they have any beef with that, obviously I'm pretty sure [Red Sox manager Alex] Cora did, they chose to not try and win the game as well. They were trying to keep him from striking a guy out."

Asked what he was thinking when Guzman let the popup drop in, Woodward said: "He better strike [Owings] out."

"I would have taken him out [if he didn't]," Woodward said. "It was borderline crossing the line."

Asked about the play, Cora -- who remained in the Boston dugout for several minutes after the game, staring out toward the field -- didn't comment on it specifically, only saying: "I'm just happy our guys are playing the right way."

The 126 pitches are the most Minor has thrown in a single game in his career and are tied for third most in a game this season in all of the majors.

Minor (14-10) struck out six of his first 11 batters. He got another in the fifth but didn't get his eighth until Sam Travis ended the seventh on Minor's 117th pitch, which matched his career high.

When Minor walked the batter before Travis, Woodward took a step out of the dugout toward the mound before getting waved back by the 31-year-old left-hander.

"I told him that I couldn't give him too many pitches," Woodward said. "From a number standpoint, I know it's just a number [200 strikeouts], but it's a big deal. This guy has been our best pitcher all year. ... All year he's just been unbelievable. I felt I owed it to him."

Boston went 1-2-3 in the eighth on three pitches, two groundouts and a popout. So Minor came back out for the ninth. Sandy Leon flied out before the Owings at-bat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.