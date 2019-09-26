        <
        >

          Hurdle wants to return as Pirates manager in '20

          6:25 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PITTSBURGH -- Clint Hurdle hopes to return for what would be his 10th season as the Pittsburgh Pirates' manager in 2020.

          Hurdle has two more years remaining on a deal that started with the 2018 season.

          General manager Neal Huntington says he is not discussing personnel decisions until after the season.

          "The conversations between Neal and I have all been about next year," Hurdle said Thursday. "I don't have anything more to say other than I plan on coming back and I want to come back."

          Pittsburgh began Thursday 67-91, its most losses since 2010. The second half of the season included several clubhouse incidents, including a fight between relief pitchers Felipe Vazquez and Kyle Crick.

          Vazquez was ordered held without bond following his arrest last week on multiple felony charges, including sexual assault of a minor.

          Hurdle led the Pirates to three straight appearances in the NL wild-card game from 2013 to '15, which followed 20 consecutive losing seasons.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices