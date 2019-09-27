Astros' Correa to miss final 4 games to rest back

With a number of star performers on the mound and at the plate, the Astros will look to build on their third straight AL West crown with a successful postseason. (1:30)

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa will sit out the final four games of the regular season to rest his ailing back, but the team is hopeful he will be ready for Game 1 of the American League Division Series next week.

Correa saw a doctor in Los Angeles on Thursday and nothing serious was found with his back, manager AJ Hinch said before Thursday night's series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

Correa was a late scratch from Tuesday's game in Seattle after a long flight from Houston. He was expected to be ready for Wednesday but was unable to play.