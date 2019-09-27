Astros hopeful Correa (back) ready for ALDS

With a number of star performers on the mound and at the plate, the Astros will look to build on their third straight AL West crown with a successful postseason. (1:30)

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa will sit out the remainder of the regular season to rest his ailing back, but the team is hopeful he will be ready for Game 1 of the American League Division Series next week.

Correa saw a doctor in Los Angeles on Thursday and nothing serious was found with his back, manager AJ Hinch said before Thursday night's series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

Correa was a late scratch from Tuesday's game in Seattle after a long flight from Houston. He was expected to be ready for Wednesday but was unable to play.