Tigers tie MLB mark for home losses with 59

The Detroit Tigers (46-112), already assured of the big leagues' worst record and next year's top draft pick, finished 22-59 at Comerica Park with their 10-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

Detroit tied the major league record for home losses, set by the 1939 St. Louis Browns. The Tigers' minus-221 run differential at home was the worst in major league history, breaking a mark set by the 1883 Philadelphia Phillies at minus-215, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

"We didn't play well at home all summer long," Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. "I always preach that you have to care of your home and play well for your fans. We were terrible. That's got to change."

Jordan Zimmermann (1-13) lost his fourth straight start, giving up six runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. Zimmermann started 23 times this season and set a team record for fewest wins by a pitcher with 20 or more starts. Art Houtteman had two wins in 20 starts in 1948.

"I obviously wish this had gone better," Zimmermann said. "I had a few injuries and battled through some stuff. There were times I shouldn't have been out there, but that's the mindset I have. I'm going to be out there every time I can."

The crowd of 17,557 raised Detroit's home season total to 1,501,430, down from 1,856,970 last season and the Tigers' lowest since they drew 1,368,245 fans during their 119-loss season in 2003.