The Boston Red Sox appear poised for a busy offseason.
Owner John Henry told local reporters Friday that the team's goal is to get under the $208 million competitive-balance threshold (CBT), which would mean significantly cutting payroll so the Red Sox can avoid paying a luxury tax for a third consecutive season.
The Red Sox's payroll this season was about $238 million. Some estimates have their payroll set to be in the range of $218 million to $220 million next season.
"That was something we've known for more than a year now," Henry said of getting under the CBT.
"We may not be under. It's our goal to be under."
J.D. Martinez could opt out of his contract, taking a $2.5 million buyout. But that might be unlikely considering the slugger could opt into a $23.75 million salary for 2020. If he does that, Boston likely will need to make some significant trades in order to accomplish Henry's stated goal.
However it unfolds, Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said the team will remain competitive in 2020.
"Our real intention is to be competitive every year and we'll do whatever we have to do that," Werner told reporters Friday. "The solution to that isn't always having the highest payroll in baseball."
Also Friday, Henry indicated the Red Sox's search for a replacement for president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski won't necessarily extend within the organization, especially with such an important offseason on tap.
"It's possible, but this is a tough job," Henry told reporters. "This is a tough offseason, too. We talked about the challenges of the CBT, but this is a challenging offseason. To put one of [the internal candidates] in charge, that's sort of a tough way to start your career as a general manager. We are starting the search looking outward."
Henry did not set a timetable for naming Dombrowski's replacement.