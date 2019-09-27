The Boston Red Sox appear poised for a busy offseason.

Owner John Henry told local reporters Friday that the team's goal is to get under the $208 million competitive-balance threshold (CBT), which would mean significantly cutting payroll so the Red Sox can avoid paying a luxury tax for a third consecutive season.

The Red Sox's payroll this season was about $238 million. Some estimates have their payroll set to be in the range of $218 million to $220 million next season.

"That was something we've known for more than a year now," Henry said of getting under the CBT.