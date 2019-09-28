Kansas City Royals outfielder Jorge Soler hit his 46th and 47th home runs of the season Saturday, breaking a tie with Mike Trout for the American League lead with one day to go in the regular season.

No Royals player has ever led the AL in home runs.

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Angels shut down Trout, who has 45 home runs, for the remainder of the season due to a nerve issue in his foot.

Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman and Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz are tied for third in the AL with 41 homers apiece.

Mets rookie Pete Alonso leads the NL with 52 home runs.