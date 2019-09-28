Infielder Miguel Rojas will serve as player-manager for the Miami Marlins on Sunday, in their season finale against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Rojas, 30 agreed to a two-year, $10.5 million contract extension with the Marlins last week. At a news conference announcing the extension, manager Don Mattingly teared up talking about Rojas' character, leadership and work ethic.

The Marlins have also announced that Mattingly will be back as the team's manager next season. They signed him to a two-year contract extension last week.

The Marlins are 56-104 this season.