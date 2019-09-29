New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso hit his 53rd home run of the season Saturday night, breaking the rookie record New York Yankees star Aaron Judge set in 2017.

Alonso hit a 93 mph fastball on a 1-2 count from Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Foltynewicz just to the right of straightaway center field. The solo shot gave New York a 3-0 lead in the third inning.

As the 415-foot drive landed in the seats, Alonso raised both arms in triumph while running to first base, and Mets teammates came out of the dugout to congratulate the 24-year-old first baseman. Fans at Citi Field gave him a standing ovation, and Alonso raised both arms, tilted his head back and looked skyward as he stood in front of the dugout.

Overcome with emotion, Alonso had tears in his eyes when he went to first base in the fourth inning.

Alonso has already set franchise records for homers, total bases (347) and extra-base hits (85). He has 120 RBIs and 102 runs, becoming the first Mets rookie to reach triple digits in both categories. The home run was his 11th of September.

Judge predicted late Friday night that Alonso would break his record.

Pete Alonso's record-breaking home run was his 11th of September. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

"No better person to share it with," Judge said Friday, after Alonso tied him at 52 homers. "He's eventually going to break it, I know that for sure. Happy for him.

"I had a chance to meet him this year and talk to him a little bit, and no better individual to represent not only the Mets, but the city of New York. He's going to do a lot of special things over his long career. I'm excited for him. This is just the beginning for him, the first of many records he's going to break."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.