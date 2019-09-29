ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has become the 18th major league pitcher to reach 3,000 career strikeouts.

Verlander, 36, entered Saturday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels with 2,994 strikeouts. He achieved the milestone in the fourth inning when he got Kole Calhoun swinging at a slider. Calhoun reached first, though, on a wild pitch and Andrelton Simmons then gave Los Angeles a 3-0 lead with a two-run homer to left-center.

Verlander's feat was recognized on the scoreboard at Angels Stadium, and he was congratulated by teammates in the Astros dugout at the end of the inning.

Now in his 15th big league season, Verlander is the second pitcher to reach it this season. New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia accomplished the feat on April 30 against Arizona. Of the 16 retired pitchers with more than 3,000 strikeouts, 14 are in the Hall of Fame.

Before Sabathia, Atlanta's John Smoltz was the last to make it to 3,000 strikeouts, in 2008.

Verlander entered the night needing 12 strikeouts to reach 300 for the season. He and Gerrit Cole would be just the second set of teammates in the Modern Era (since 1900) to both have 300 strikeouts in the same season, joining Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling, who did it for the 2002 Arizona Diamondbacks. Cole has 316 strikeouts this season.

Verlander has the second 20-win season of his career and pitched his third no-hitter on Sept. 1 at Toronto. He is also one of the favorites to win his second AL Cy Young.

Saturday marked Verlander's final start of the regular season. His next game will be in the playoffs for the AL West champion Astros.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.