          Tampa Bay Rays activate Yandy Diaz from 60-day IL

          12:47 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Tampa Bay Rays activated third baseman Yandy Diaz from the 60-day injured list Sunday and designated Cole Sulser for assignment.

          Diaz was placed on the injured list on July 23 with a left foot injury, which occurred after he fouled a ball off the foot a day earlier. He has been on the injured list three times this season.

          He is hitting .270 with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs this season.

          Sulser, a 29-year-old right-hander, appeared in seven games out of the bullpen this season and didn't allow a run.

          The Rays, who play their final game of the season on Sunday, will face the Oakland Athletics in the American League wild-card game Wednesday.

