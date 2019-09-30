The Minnesota Twins hit three home runs in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Royals to push their major league record to 307, one ahead of the New York Yankees for the most in the majors this season.

C.J. Cron and Jake Cave went back-to-back in the first and Jason Castro added a solo shot in the fifth.

"I don't think anybody will ever forget the 'Bomba Squad,'" manager Rocco Baldelli said.

The Twins last week became the first team in major league history to hit 300 home runs in a season, shattering the previous record of 267 set by the Yankees last year.

This year's Yankees team vaulted past its own record as well, but fell short of the Twins by one after Aaron Judge's solo shot proved to be New York's only homer in Sunday's loss to the Texas Rangers.

Homers have been up throughout the league this season, with 13 different teams setting franchise records for home runs hit in a season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.