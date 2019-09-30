Cards beat writer helps save life in Cubs dugout

St. Louis Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold performed CPR on a man in distress Sunday in the Chicago Cubs dugout in St. Louis, helping to save his life.

The Cubs were about to announce that manager Joe Maddon would not be returning to the team, but there was a delay. That was because videographer Mike Flanary, 64, had collapsed and briefly did not have a pulse.

Goold, who works for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, performed CPR on Flanary before Cubs training staff and emergency medical personnel took over. According to the Post-Dispatch, Goold is a former lifeguard and Eagle Scout trained in CPR.

Medical officials told the Post-Dispatch that Flanary was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after suffering a heart attack and stroke.

"So many people are afraid of doing CPR. But, because of (Goold's) actions, he was the first link in that chain of survival," David Tan, the stadium doctor on duty at the park, told the newspaper.

"It's fabulous. It was the early CPR by Derrick Goold that probably saved his life. Derrick wasn't afraid. He didn't hesitate. And he did it. In the medical field, when you save somebody like this, they call it a clinical save. This is a clinical save that was started by Derrick Goold. Period."