The Washington Nationals offered third baseman Anthony Rendon a seven-year deal worth $210 million to $215 million, according to The Washington Post.

The early September offer is not expected to keep Rendon from hitting the free agent market this winter, according to The Post. Rendon signed a one-year deal worth $18.8 million before this season.

Washington's offer is worth less than the 10-year, $300 million deal presented to Bryce Harper last season. Rendon and Harper both have Scott Boras as an agent.

During the 2019 regular season, Rendon, 29, hit .319 with 34 home runs and 126 RBIs -- all career bests for the seven-year veteran. He led the NL in RBIs, and his 1.010 OPS was third in the NL behind those of the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (1.035) and the Brewers' Christian Yelich (1.100).

The Nationals begin their postseason run on Tuesday by hosting the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL wild-card game.