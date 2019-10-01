After a ninth consecutive losing season, San Diego Padres executive chairman and co-owner Ron Fowler said he has had enough.

Fowler said at the team's annual Social Summit on Monday that "heads will roll, beginning with mine" if the Padres don't turn it around next season, and he called San Diego's 70-92 mark in 2019 "embarrassing," according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

"Why wouldn't I be candid? We sucked," Fowler later told the Union-Tribune. "... It was a cathartic process to just sit down and say it was the worst two-and-a-half months of ownership for me. It was embarrassing for me. We sucked. There were some days, quite honestly, I didn't want to get out of bed."

The Padres envisioned being .500 this year but plummeted to last in the NL West after a promising first half that showcased the addition of $300 million slugger Manny Machado and hotshot rookies Fernando Tatis Jr. and Chris Paddack.

San Diego was 45-45 at the All-Star break and in the wild-card chase. Then it all went bad behind a young rotation that needed to be nursed along, an overworked bullpen, an anemic offense and the loss of Tatis, an exciting player who could start a rally seemingly every time he stepped into the batter's box.

The Padres lost 90 games for the fourth straight season. This season was their ninth straight campaign with a losing record and 13th straight year out of the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.