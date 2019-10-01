Doug Glanville describes how Tampa Bay's ability not to give up home runs will help them beat the Athletics. (0:40)

Left-hander Sean Manaea, undefeated since returning in September from offseason surgery, will get the start for the host Oakland Athletics on Wednesday in the American League wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Manaea has pitched in five games since returning from surgery on his left shoulder, going 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA. He has allowed 16 hits and seven walks in 29 ⅓ innings and struck out 30.

Tampa Bay had already announced that ace right-hander Charlie Morton will get the start for the Rays. He last pitched Wednesday.

Manaea, 27, who dealt with chronic shoulder impingement for several years, had surgery on Sept. 20, 2018, to repair his labrum and loosen his joint capsule. When he had the surgery, the A's said he was expected to miss all of 2019.