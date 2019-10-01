Doug Glanville describes how Tampa Bay's ability not to give up home runs will help them beat the Athletics. (0:40)

Left-hander Sean Manaea, undefeated since returning in September from offseason surgery, will get the start for the host Oakland Athletics on Wednesday in the American League wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Manaea has pitched in five games since returning from surgery on his left shoulder, going 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA. He has allowed 16 hits and seven walks in 29⅓ innings and struck out 30.

The left-hander earned the nod over Mike Fiers in a tough decision.

Sean Manaea has been lights out since returning for the A's, going 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

"I think it came down to the fact that since Manaea's been back, he's pitched great every single game out," A's manager Bob Melvin said.

Tampa Bay had already announced that ace right-hander Charlie Morton will get the start for the Rays. He last pitched Wednesday.

Fiers (15-4) pitched a no-hitter May 7 against the Reds to begin a 21-start unbeaten stretch in which he went 12-0.

"Mike's been the ace of the staff this year,'' Manaea said.

Manaea, 27, who dealt with chronic shoulder impingement for several years, had surgery on Sept. 20, 2018, to repair his labrum and loosen his joint capsule. When he had the surgery, the A's said he was expected to miss all of 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.