Angels part ways with pitching, bench coaches

The Los Angeles Angels parted ways with bench coach Josh Paul and pitching coach Doug White on Tuesday, one day after firing Brad Ausmus as their manager. White, like Ausmus, was in his first year as an on-field coach for the Angels, while Paul had just concluded his second season with the organization.

The rest of the staff will remain intact, at least until a new manager is in place.

The Angels are coming off their first 90-loss season in 20 years and have finished four consecutive seasons below .500 for the first time since the 1970s. Their biggest hindrance was their pitching staff, particularly the starting rotation. Angels starters posted a 5.64 ERA, worse than any rotation except for a Colorado Rockies group that pitches half its games in the thin air of Coors Field.

The Angels' two offseason additions, Matt Harvey and Trevor Cahill, combined to allow 115 earned runs in 162 innings. And Tyler Skaggs, the 27-year-old left-hander who was among the team's most productive starting pitchers, died midsummer with opioids in his system.

The Angels also stomached injuries to most of their best position players, including Mike Trout, Andrelton Simmons, Justin Upton, and Shohei Ohtani, the two-way player who was limited to only hitting this season.

Prior to joining the Angels, White spent six years in the Houston Astros organization, the final season as their major league bullpen coach. Paul, a former major league catcher, spent several years working in the New York Yankees' minor league system, at times reporting to current Angels general manager Billy Eppler.