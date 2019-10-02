Tim Kurkjian breaks down the numbers behind the Dodgers' dominant 2019 season, and questions whether any team can stop them from reaching their third straight World Series. (1:47)

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers' rotation includes arguably the greatest pitcher of his generation in Clayton Kershaw and a potential Cy Young Award winner in Hyun-Jin Ryu. But it will be Walker Buehler, the precocious right-hander with an electric fastball, who will begin their march toward another World Series.

Buehler will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, with first pitch slated for 8:37 p.m. ET on TBS. He will face Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin.

Buehler, 25, emerged as a rookie last season, winning Game 163 against the Colorado Rockies and performing well against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series.

He followed that by going 14-4 with a 3.26 ERA in 182 1/3 innings in 2019, striking out 215 batters and walking only 37. Buehler was at times shaky, but often dominant, registering two complete games with 15 or more strikeouts.

Buehler had a 2.92 ERA in two starts against the Nationals this season.