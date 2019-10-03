The New York Yankees have left CC Sabathia off their roster for the American League Division Series, manager Aaron Boone announced Thursday.

Boone also announced that James Paxton will start Game 1 of the series against the Minnesota Twins and will be followed by Masahiro Tanaka and Luis Severino for Games 2 and 3, respectively.

"I've been talking to teammates, asking them what it's been like pitching in the postseason," Paxton said.

Paxton won a career-best 10 straight starts before leaving his final regular-season start after one inning Friday because of a tight glute muscle in the left buttocks. He said the injury was a "non-issue."

Boone said Sabathia would not be included on the division series roster because of issues with his pitching shoulder. Sabathia had a cortisone shot and did not respond well enough.

The Yankees' full ALDS roster will be announced Friday, Boone said. He anticipates Edwin Encarnacion will be on the roster. Encarnacion, who hasn't played since Sept. 12 because of a strained left oblique, hit in a pair of simulated games this week.

Thursday's decision means Sabathia, who serves as a baseball analyst for ESPN, will miss at least the first round of the playoffs in his final season as a major leaguer.

The Yankees put the 39-year-old left-hander in the bullpen for the season's final week, and Sabathia made his first regular-season relief appearance Sept. 24. A second planned bullpen outing was scrapped.

Sabathia has had four stints on the injured list because of his chronically hurt right knee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.