New York Mets pitchers Noah Syndergaard and Edwin Diaz will be back with the team next year, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Thursday.

"Edwin Diaz will be on our team next year. That's our full expectation," Van Wagenen said. "Noah Syndergaard will be on our team next year."

Diaz, the prize in a trade with the Seattle Mariners in December that also brought Robinson Cano back to New York, had a 5.59 ERA, seven blown saves and seven losses for the Mets. He allowed 15 home runs in the ninth inning and was replaced as closer late in the season.

"Edwin still saved 26 games for us this year," Van Wagenen said. "That was 30% of the wins we had."

Syndergaard was the subject of trade rumors all season while going 10-8 with career worsts in ERA (4.28) and WHIP (1.23).

Van Wagenen indicated that he expected Cano to be back as well.

"We felt like Diaz and Cano would make impacts immediately. ... We feel good about the talent those two players possess," Van Wagenen said, "and we feel confident they will be helping us make contributions in the upcoming 2020 season."