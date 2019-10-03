        <
        >

          Twins to start Berrios in opener vs. Yankees

          2:32 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Jose Berrios will start the American League Division Series opener for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees.

          Berrios was 14-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 200 1/3 innings.

          James Paxton (15-6, 3.82) will start Friday night's game for the Yankees.

          Twins manager Rocco Baldelli did not announce a Game 2 starter. Right-hander Jake Odorizzi (15-7, 3.51) is the most likely candidate.

          Masahiro Tanaka (11-9, 4.45) will start Game 2 for the Yankees on Saturday, and Luis Severino (1-1, 1.50) will start Game 3 at Minnesota on Monday.

