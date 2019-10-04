        <
          Braves stick with Ronald Acuna Jr. for Game 2 against Cards

          12:49 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ATLANTA -- Ronald Acuna Jr. remains in Atlanta's lineup, hitting leadoff and playing center field, for Game 2 of the NL Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

          Acuna drew criticism from manager Brian Snitker and his teammates for his lack of hustle on a long fly ball in the seventh inning of the Cardinals' 7-6 win in Game 1 on Thursday night. Still, Acuna had three hits, including a two-run homer, and he remains a key to Atlanta's hopes in the series.

          Brian McCann is Atlanta's starting catcher for the second straight game, this time for right-hander Mike Foltynewicz.

          The Cardinals have their same starting eight position players behind ace right-hander Jack Flaherty. Second baseman Kolten Wong and shortstop Paul DeJong swapped spots in the batting order, with Wong hitting sixth and DeJong seventh.

