Ronald Acuna Jr. doesn't hustle as he watches his deep fly ball stay in the park, leading to a single for the Braves outfielder (0:26)

ATLANTA -- Ronald Acuna Jr. remains in Atlanta's lineup, hitting leadoff and playing center field, for Game 2 of the NL Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Acuna drew criticism from manager Brian Snitker and his teammates for his lack of hustle on a long fly ball in the seventh inning of the Cardinals' 7-6 win in Game 1 on Thursday night. Still, Acuna had three hits, including a two-run homer, and he remains a key to Atlanta's hopes in the series.

Brian McCann is Atlanta's starting catcher for the second straight game, this time for right-hander Mike Foltynewicz.

The Cardinals have their same starting eight position players behind ace right-hander Jack Flaherty. Second baseman Kolten Wong and shortstop Paul DeJong swapped spots in the batting order, with Wong hitting sixth and DeJong seventh.