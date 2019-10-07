WASHINGTON -- Patrick Corbin caused a Nationals disaster.

Pitching in relief during Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Sunday, Corbin allowed six earned runs in two-thirds of an inning. The Washington lefty, who started Game 1 of the NLDS, entered the contest in the top of the sixth with his team leading 2-1 over the Los Angeles Dodgers. After allowing a leadoff single to Cody Bellinger, Corbin recorded consecutive strikeouts against Corey Seager and A.J. Pollock.

But with two outs, the Dodgers put together a ferocious rally. Rookie Gavin Lux kept the inning alive with a single, then veteran catcher Russell Martin followed with a two-run double. After pinch hitter Chris Taylor drew a walk, Joc Pederson plated two more runs with another double.

Corbin intentionally walked Max Muncy, who'd gone deep in his previous at-bat, and then was lifted in favor of righty Wander Suero. The first hitter that Suero faced, Justin Turner, blasted a three-run homer, giving L.A. an 8-2 lead. The Dodgers went on to win 10-4 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Corbin's appearance marked the third time in four games this postseason that manager Davey Martinez has deployed one of his starters in a relief capacity. In Tuesday's 4-3 wild-card win over the Milwaukee Brewers, Stephen Strasburg threw three scoreless innings out of the pen and earned the victory. In Game 2 of the NLDS on Friday, Max Scherzer worked the eighth inning and helped the Nats secure a 4-2 win.

In his Game 1 start, Corbin went six innings, allowing one earned run on three hits. His outing in Game 3 marked the first time in over two years that he had worked in relief. On Sept. 29, 2017, he pitched out of the bullpen for the Arizona Diamondbacks, his lone relief outing that season. In 2016, Corbin's 36 appearances included 12 games out of the bullpen.

Washington won 93 games during the regular season despite an unreliable relief corps that posted a 5.66 ERA, worst in the majors. Entering Friday's game against the Dodgers, the Nats' bullpen has worked to a 5.00 ERA in the postseason.