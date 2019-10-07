Adam Duvall talks about his mentality stepping up to the plate in the ninth inning and what the next game holds. (1:03)

The Atlanta Braves will start left-hander Dallas Keuchel on short rest Monday afternoon in a potential series-clinching Game 4 against the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLDS.

Keuchel last pitched Thursday in Game 1, meaning he will work on just three days' rest Monday in St. Louis.

The former Cy Young Award winner threw just 74 pitches in the series opener, but Monday's contest will mark just the third time in his career that he'll start on short rest.

Braves manager Brian Snitker indicated Sunday night that Keuchel was an option to start Game 4 but said he would wait until Monday to make his final decision.

With an off-day Tuesday, Snitker also noted that nearly all of Atlanta's pitchers will be available in Game 4. The only pitchers who likely will not be available Monday are Game 3 starter Mike Soroka and Mike Foltynewicz, who is expected to start Game 5 in Atlanta if necessary.

The Braves took a 2-1 series lead Sunday with a 3-1 victory in Game 3, highlighted by a dramatic three-run ninth-inning rally.

Keuchel, 31, pitched 4 2/3 innings and did not record a decision in Atlanta's Game 1 loss, allowing one run and five hits with three walks and no strikeouts.

The two-time All-Star is 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 11 career postseason games, including 10 starts.