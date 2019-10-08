Yadier Molina blasts a pop fly just to the front of the warning track in left field, giving Kolten Wong enough room to score as the Cardinals force Game 5 against the Braves. (0:47)

ST. LOUIS -- Catcher Yadier Molina made a throat-slashing gesture as he celebrated on the field after hitting the winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning of the St. Louis Cardinals' 5-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Monday.

Molina's clutch swing sent the best-of-five series back to Atlanta tied 2-2, with the finale set for Wednesday.

It was not clear whether Molina made the gesture in response to what Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. did the day before. Acuna made a similar motion across the top of his chest after hauling in Molina's fly ball for the final out of Atlanta's 3-1 victory on Sunday.