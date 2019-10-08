The Boston Red Sox began an overhaul of their coaching staff Tuesday, announcing that pitching coach Dana LeVangie has been reassigned to the professional scouting department.

LeVangie, 50, who has been with the Red Sox organization since being drafted as a catcher in 1991, was the pitching coach for two seasons.

For the pitching staff, everything that went right in 2018 went wrong in 2019. Chris Sale and Rick Porcello had the worst statistical seasons of their careers, and David Price his worst season with the Red Sox. Starting pitchers, who made up a significant portion of the team's payroll, went 50-50 with a 4.95 ERA. Injuries played a big role, but overall, the pitching staff had a 4.70 ERA, 19th in the major leagues.

Before his stint as pitching coach, LeVangie was bullpen coach for five years. He played six seasons in the Red Sox system (1991-96) as a catcher, then spent eight seasons as a bullpen catcher before working as a pro scout (2005) and a major league advance scout (2006-12). He was part of four World Series-winning teams.

In other moves, the Red Sox also reassigned manager of advance scouting Steve Langone to pro scouting, announced that former assistant pitching coach Brian Bannister will leave that role but continue as vice president of pitching development, and said that assistant hitting coach Andy Barkett had been dismissed.